Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 75-year-old New Hope man

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a New Hope man who may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

75-year-old Elmer Monday was last seen Sept. 22 in the area of Race Track Road in New Hope.

ALEA said Monday is 5-foot-9, weighing 185 pounds. He has gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Elmer Monday, please contact the New Hope PD at (256) 722- 7181 or call 911.

