Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 75-year-old New Hope man

Elmer Monday
Elmer Monday(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a New Hope man who may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

75-year-old Elmer Monday was last seen Sept. 22 in the area of Race Track Road in New Hope.

ALEA said Monday is 5-foot-9, weighing 185 pounds. He has gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Elmer Monday, please contact the New Hope PD at (256) 722- 7181 or call 911.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Harvest Rd.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall
Wildcats off to best st