Man on lawn mower dies after being hit by car in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man on a lawn mower is dead after being fatally hit by a car that left the roadway on Saturday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call occurred at 3:20 at the location of 376 Arnold Road in New Market. He says the incident involved two people after a car ran off the road and struck a person while on a lawn mower.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

