Man on bicycle dies, person on lawn mower in stable condition after being hit by car in New Market

POLICE LIGHTS GENERIC
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hit by a car that left the roadway, leaving one person dead and the other person in stable condition in New Market Saturday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call occurred at 3:20 at the location of 376 Arnold Road in New Market. He says the incident involved two people after a car ran off the road and struck a person while on a lawn mower and another person on a bicycle. He said the victim on the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene. While the person on the lawn mower was transported to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

