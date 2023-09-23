Deals
Half a pound of meth found during Florence drug raid

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office say they found more than half a pound of meth during a drug raid.(LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they found half a pound of meth during a recent drug raid.

On Friday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home on County Rd. 6. The search warrant was obtained after various reports of drug dealing activities at the residence.

During the search, agents found more than 200 grams, or half a pound, of meth. Investigators also found several fentanyl pills and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Johnson was arrested during the raid. She’s charged with trafficking meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility. Investigators did not say if she received bond.

