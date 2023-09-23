Deals
Dadeville mass shooting survivor crowned homecoming queen

Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.
Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It was an emotional moment at Pike Road’s football game against Eufaula Friday night, as a young woman who survived Dadeville’s mass shooting earlier this year got a special honor.

During a special halftime ceremony, Trinity Richards was crowned homecoming queen, along with homecoming king Malik Blocton.

Richards was one of the 30-plus people injured in the birthday party shooting. Four people died.

Richards was shot multiple times and had to endure part of her skull being replaced, as well as numerous surgeries and recovery.

Not only did Richards win, but so did her team. The Patriots beat the Tigers 48-30.

