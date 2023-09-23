48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 5 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 5 in North Alabama!

Check out recaps from Week 5 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Pisgah vs. Sylvania

The Eagles hang on for undefeated status over the Rams 40-34

Muscle Shoals vs. James Clemens

The Trojans secured the victory over the Jets 42-28

Oxford vs. Hartselle

The Tigers squeak away with a win over the Yellow Jackets 22-21

East Limestone vs. West Limestone

The Wildcats walked away with a win over the Indians 20-7

Valley Head vs. Ider

The Tigers play lights out for the win 61-14 over the Hornets

Gaston vs. Collinsville

The Panthers get the shut-out win over the Bulldogs 47-0

Plainview vs. Fyffe

The Red Devils make their mark with a standout win over the Bears 49-14

Russellville vs. Mars Hill

The Panthers squeeze past the Golden Tigers 24-27

Ardmore vs. Elkmont

The Tigers secured the victory over the Red Devils 41-14

Madison County vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs outlast the Tigers 63-7

