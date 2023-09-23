48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 5 football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 5 in North Alabama!
See a full list of Week 5 games and scores by clicking here.
Check out recaps from Week 5 below:
48 Blitz Game of the Week: Pisgah vs. Sylvania
Muscle Shoals vs. James Clemens
Oxford vs. Hartselle
East Limestone vs. West Limestone
Valley Head vs. Ider
Gaston vs. Collinsville
Plainview vs. Fyffe
Russellville vs. Mars Hill
Ardmore vs. Elkmont
Madison County vs. Madison Academy
Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.
