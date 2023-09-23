48 Blitz: see a full list Week 4 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 4 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 4 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 4 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Arab vs. Scottsboro

The Wildcats remain unbeaten edging past the Knights 28-14

Westminister Christian vs. Randolph

The Wildcats squeaked by with a win over the Raiders 35-34

New Hope vs. Priceville

The Bulldogs secured the win over the Indians 36-14

Guntersville vs. Boaz

The Wildcats edge the Pirates 35-14

Lawrence County vs. Brewer

The Red Devils shut out the Patriots 23-0

Grissom at Sparkman

The Senators send the Tigers away with a 51-0 shutout

Bob Jones vs. Huntsville

The Patriots hang on for the victory over the Panthers 49-35

Shoals Christian vs. Cherokee

The Flame hang on to their unbeaten streak over the Indians 16-12

Addison vs. Waterloo

The Tigers swept the Bearcats 42-0

Geraldine vs. Sylvania

The Rams secure the victory over the Bulldogs 37-16

Sheffield vs. Tanner

The Rattlers secured the win over the Bulldogs 48-14

Ider vs. Pisgah

The Eagles keep their winning streak alive with the 46-16 victory over the Hornets

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather talk with football coaches from teams in North Alabama about the meaning of the game.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.