48 Blitz: see a full list Week 4 football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 4 in North Alabama!
See a full list of Week 4 games and scores by clicking here.
Check out recaps from Week 4 below:
48 Blitz Game of the Week: Arab vs. Scottsboro
Westminister Christian vs. Randolph
New Hope vs. Priceville
Guntersville vs. Boaz
Lawrence County vs. Brewer
Grissom at Sparkman
Bob Jones vs. Huntsville
Shoals Christian vs. Cherokee
Addison vs. Waterloo
Geraldine vs. Sylvania
Sheffield vs. Tanner
Ider vs. Pisgah
Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.