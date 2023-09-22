Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of grandfather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone wants the best care for our loved ones who live in nursing homes but one local woman says that her grandfather experienced an ordeal no one should ever live through.

Katelyn Wilson says when her grandfather was first admitted to Signature Healthcare at Whitesburg Gardens in Huntsville, everything was fine. But she started to believe he was in a little worse shape each time she saw him.

“It was shocking, it was horrifying to see him in that condition. He was in a lot of pain, and not only was he extremely ill, but he also could not do anything about it,” she said.

Charlton Wilson II was admitted to Signature Healthcare at Whitesburg Gardens in 2022. During one visit, his granddaughter, Katelyn Wilson, says she uncovered a serious injury.

According to the lawsuit, the nursing home’s response to her discovery was even more appalling.

“At one visit he told me that he was having pain on his back, and he had a 9 by 9 inch infection on his back,” Wilson said. “And after discovering that, I let the staff know and they advised me to not take him to the hospital.”

Wilson ignored the staff’s suggestion, feeling as if she was the only one to acknowledge how serious the situation was.

“Felt like I was the only one who saw how severe his injuries were, and their reaction was so mild that I thought I was overreacting,” she said. “After taking him to the hospital, I realized I was not overreacting.”

Medical reports show her grandfather was hospitalized for nearly a week. Records also show he had a staph infection, a broken nose, and was malnourished.

Wilson says the process of getting her grandfather out of Whitesburg Gardens was a tough fight and that this lawsuit should serve as a warning to others.

“I feel as though if we don’t do something now together to try to end this, it could be one of us one day. The people in these facilities are not only our mothers and fathers, our grandparents. They’re brothers, sisters and they’re family members and they deserve better treatment,” she said.

WAFF 48 News reached out to Signature HealthCare about the lawsuit, and this was their response:

“In response to your inquiry concerning a pending lawsuit, Signature HealthCARE cannot comment on any pending litigation. But what we can say is we work hard to serve our residents and their families, each and every day, as their care is our top priority. We ask that WAFF 48 News and its viewership withhold judgment and presumption concerning any pending litigation as allegations in a lawsuit are just that and are proven and disproven through the legal process.”

To see how nursing homes in North Alabama fare, you can click on this link to search for any nursing home. Signature HealthCare at Whitesburg Gardens was rated a one-out-of-five-star facility by this system.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.