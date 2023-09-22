Who was Eunice Merrell?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in the South, we take our biscuits pretty seriously... and I mean seriously.

Eunice Merrell’s fluffy biscuits were renowned throughout the state. They were so renowned that Gov. Fob James once named them the “Official State Biscuit of Alabama” in a legislative resolution. However, the title appears to have been honorary because the biscuits are not listed by the state as an official symbol.

Eunice Merrell was the maker of Alabama's unofficial 'state biscuit' (Al.com)

While the biscuits might be unofficially a state symbol, they are still a state staple.

The interior was recreated on the grounds of the Huntsville Depot Museum (Al.com)

Here is the recipe for Aunt Eunice’s biscuits

2 cups White Lily self-rising soft wheat flour

1/4 cup Crisco vegetable shortening

About 3/4 cup milk

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Place flour in a mixing bowl. With a fork, mix in shortening until the mixture looks like crumbs. Blend in enough milk with the fork until the dough pulls away from the side of the bowl. Place dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently for about ten turns.

Roll out dough to 1/2 inch thick. Cut biscuit rounds with a small empty can or glass. Place an inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 12 biscuits.

