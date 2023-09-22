Who was Eunice Merrell?
Kelly Kazek shares the story of the maker of Alabama’s unofficial ‘state biscuit’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here in the South, we take our biscuits pretty seriously... and I mean seriously.
Eunice Merrell’s fluffy biscuits were renowned throughout the state. They were so renowned that Gov. Fob James once named them the “Official State Biscuit of Alabama” in a legislative resolution. However, the title appears to have been honorary because the biscuits are not listed by the state as an official symbol.
While the biscuits might be unofficially a state symbol, they are still a state staple.
Here is the recipe for Aunt Eunice’s biscuits
- 2 cups White Lily self-rising soft wheat flour
- 1/4 cup Crisco vegetable shortening
- About 3/4 cup milk
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Place flour in a mixing bowl. With a fork, mix in shortening until the mixture looks like crumbs. Blend in enough milk with the fork until the dough pulls away from the side of the bowl. Place dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently for about ten turns.
Roll out dough to 1/2 inch thick. Cut biscuit rounds with a small empty can or glass. Place an inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 12 biscuits.
