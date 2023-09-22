Waterloo School close to finishing cleanup from May storm storage

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Waterloo School was hit with storm damage in May 2023 but the school is finally almost finished repairing what was damaged.

”Concrete has been poured today and everything is framed up,” Coach Josh Cooper said as he pointed to the dugout on the softball field that is being rebuilt.

Cooper said a little league baseball team was in the middle of a game here while the storm hit on May 11. Neighbors saw the storm coming and warned everyone at the field to evacuate. The storm pulled part of the roof of the dugout off and slammed it into a parked car. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the players were able to get out of the dugout before the roof was ripped away.

“I think most of the players were out of the dugout,” Cooper said. Some of them were on their way to concession stand when the storm hit. Luckily they got out in time. No one was hurt.”

The bleachers were also thrown towards the concession stand. There was a lot of damage to clean up the following day, so the school had a virtual day for the kids to allow crews come in and clean.

The school has fixed every other part of the school touched by the storm, except for the last piece.

“These dugouts are going to be great,” Cooper exclaimed. “We’ve been trying to add to our softball facility. We’ve added bleachers. We added a press box. And now being able to add these new dugouts with storage rooms on them where we can pull equipment on and off the field is going to be a great help and great addition to our softball facility here.”

Cooper said the facilities should be complete within the next few weeks.

