Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to murder in Muscle Shoals fatal 2018 shooting

Benjamin Davenport
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Muscle Shoals in 2018 pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday.

The plea agreement from Benjamin Davenport, who was accused of killing 26-year-old Amber Streitmatter, was accepted by the Circuit Court of Colbert County, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

The shooting occurred on A.C. Curry Street in Muscle Shoals on Sept. 17, 2018, according to Muscle Shoals Police.

According to court records, the sentencing agreement is agreed with Davenport’s Life with the possibility of Parole sentence in the Department of Corrections within the Colbert County Jail.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Davenport’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 7.

