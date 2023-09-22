Sunshine & 80s for last day of summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We have mainly clear skies overhead and some areas of patchy fog have developed overnight.

Fog should dissipate by 9AM and morning temperatures are a bit cooler starting off in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today will be a fantastic end to what has been a great work and school week, it is also the last full day of summer! Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze. Temps will stay mild under fair skies this evening and high school football weather looks just about perfect!

Skies will stay clear overnight with refreshing lows near 60 degrees by daybreak Saturday. The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 1:50 AM CDT and we will officially be in the Fall season. Saturday will be another sunny day with warmer high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Sunday will bring in a bit more cloud cover with highs in the middle 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will move in late Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with cloudy skies and periods of rain showers, highs will only reach the upper 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.