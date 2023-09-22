Sunny & nice this afternoon. Mainly dry & sunny for the weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, expect sunny & nice conditions. Temps in the 80s. The evening will be delightful with temps falling back into the 70s. A great night for Friday Night Football. Some big games on the slate and the 48 Blitz will have you covered! After midnight, temperatures dip back to around 60 degrees with mostly clear conditions.

For the weekend, looking good. Fall officially begins at 1:50 A.M. CDT. Saturday, but more of a summer feel with temps in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Mostly clear Saturday night. Low temps in the 60s. Sunday, increasing clouds. Mid to upper 80s. A chance of showers Sunday night. Low to mid 60s.

Cooler temps with a chance for showers Monday through Wednesday.

