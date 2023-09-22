Southern Throne: where everyBODY can find something

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Celebrating its grand opening weekend, Southern Throne Boutique is bringing fashion for all shapes and sizes to downtown Huntsville.

A Southern Throne dress modeled on two body types (Airelle Harley)

All styles at Southern Throne come in sizes S - 3XL. It is one of the only boutiques in Huntsville offering size inclusivity. From stunning dresses to trendy t-shirts to show-stopping accessories, there is something at Southern Throne for everyone.

They just opened their Huntsville storefront in suite 144 at Clinton Row and this weekend, they are celebrating their grand opening. Over the next few days, shopaholics can enjoy exclusive deals and giveaways if they shop in-store.

Mini red dress with sleeves (Airelle Harley)

Find size inclusive dresses at Southern Throne (Airelle Harley)

To see just what they’re giving away and what you could win, check out their Instagram or shop online here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.