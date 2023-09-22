Deals
Southern Throne: where everyBODY can find something

Southern Throne Brand Ambassador Tasha Nelson on the grand opening of the Huntsville location
Southern Throne brand ambassador shares fall collection and special deals for opening weekend
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Celebrating its grand opening weekend, Southern Throne Boutique is bringing fashion for all shapes and sizes to downtown Huntsville.

A Southern Throne dress modeled on two body types
A Southern Throne dress modeled on two body types

All styles at Southern Throne come in sizes S - 3XL. It is one of the only boutiques in Huntsville offering size inclusivity. From stunning dresses to trendy t-shirts to show-stopping accessories, there is something at Southern Throne for everyone.

They just opened their Huntsville storefront in suite 144 at Clinton Row and this weekend, they are celebrating their grand opening. Over the next few days, shopaholics can enjoy exclusive deals and giveaways if they shop in-store.

Mini red dress with sleeves
Mini red dress with sleeves
Find size inclusive dresses at Southern Throne
Find size inclusive dresses at Southern Throne

To see just what they’re giving away and what you could win, check out their Instagram or shop online here.

