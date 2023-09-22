Play, create, and discover this weekend at Tinkerfest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tomorrow, September 23, downtown Huntsville will be taken over by EarlyWorks Children’s Museum’s Tinkerfest.

This brand-new event will encourage all things STEAM as the downtown area is transformed into a large-scale outdoor play and imagination oasis. Taking place at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum and Alabama Constitution Hall Park, Tinkerfest will celebrate curiosity and creativity, allowing guests of all ages to explore how things work through hands-on learning. Festival goers will be able to tinker, build, play, dig, splash, and create with activities from more than 25 local organizations.

Full list of Tinkerfest partners (Beth Goodwin)

Some of the activities at Tinkerfest include gem and mineral discovery, musical math and puppetry, nature activities, painting with everyday objects, fort building, hands-on plumbing, weaving, bubbles, legos, and more science experiments than we can count.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Hemsi, Thompson CAT and Vulcan to name a few will be bringing their trucks, a tractor and a huge monster articulated dump truck! Our very own First Alert Weather Team and their storm tracker will have a fun weather activity to enjoy!

This brand-new downtown Huntsville festival is possible because of the support EarlyWorks has received from Huntsville Utilities, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Vulcan Materials, Thompson Tractor, Pinnacle, i3 Cares, Turner, Rocket City Mom, and Fantasy Playhouse.

Tinkerfest is included in general admission to EarlyWorks and free to EarlyWorks members. Advance ticket purchasing is encouraged. For more information on Tinkerfest and EarlyWorks Museums or to purchase tickets visit online at www.earlyworks.com.

EarlyWorks Children’s Museum is located at 404 Madison Street in downtown Huntsville, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.