Perfect Weather For High School Football Tonight! Warmer Weekend Ahead

Today has been a fantastic end to what has been a great work and school week, and it is also the last full day of summer! Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze. Temperatures will stay mild under fair skies this evening and high school football weather looks just about perfect!

Skies will stay clear overnight with refreshing lows near 60 degrees by daybreak Saturday. The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 1:50 AM CDT and we will officially be in the fall season. Saturday will be another sunny day with warmer high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Sunday will bring in a bit more cloud cover with highs in the middle 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will move in late Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with cloudy skies and periods of rain showers with highs will only reach the upper 70s. More chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue into the latter half of next week.

