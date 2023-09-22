Learning about the American Beautyberry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the last Flower Friday of the summer and there is no better way to ring in the fall season than by learning about a plant that thrives in it!

Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Rebecca Turk taught us all about the Callicarpa americana, which is commonly known as American Beautyberry.

Commonly known as American Beautyberry (Rebecca Turk)

This beautiful shrub is native to our area and puts on showy fruit in the fall. It only grows 3′ to 6′ tall, so it’s a perfect addition to the home landscape.

While the fruit is purple, the flowers the shrub produces can be purple, white, or pink. It blooms in the summer then fruits in September and October, so there’s no better time than now to plant it.

While humans cannot consume the fruit, birds and squirrels most certainly can... and they often do.

This shrub produces flowers and fruit (Rebecca Turk)

You can see American Beautyberry and more at Huntsville Botanical Garden right now. For more information on scheduling a visit, go here. Interested in becoming a Garden member? Click here!

Or, you can grab some for yourself at the Botanical Garden’s Fall Plant Sale this weekend. Rebecca says that fall is the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials in your garden. The season brings a mix of warm soil and cool air for grass, and the moisture helps trees and shrubs establish their root systems.

The Fall Plant Sale is your opportunity to purchase the plants you need for the fall planting season. The sale will feature a diverse selection of trees, shrubs, native plants, assorted berries, and more! Plus, our staff and volunteers will be available to share their expertise and help you choose the right plants for your home landscape.

Here’s what you need to know:

Members-Only Pre-Sale: September 22, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Public Sale: September 23 and 24, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission to the Fall Plant Sale is free, and no registration is required.

The Fall Plant Sale will take place in the Garden greenhouse area. Follow the directional and parking signs when you arrive at the Garden.

Payment with a credit card or check is preferred.

Wagons will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own wagons to help carry their plants to their vehicles.

Please note that we are unable to guarantee the availability or inventory of any plants. All plants are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Remember to review the Garden’s current health and safety guidelines before visiting.

