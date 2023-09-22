Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops turned in 103 inspections this week, and there were several businesses that you need to know about.

The lowest score this week was posted at Victory Foodmart on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. It earned a 70 this week after inspectors found a cracked and dirty ice machine, dirty soda nozzles, grease going into the ground near the grease trap and foods at the wrong temperature. There were also flies throughout the building.

Gerry’s Deli shares a building with Victory. It’s score was only a few points better at 78. It was also written up for the grease issue and the flies in the building. There were also foods at the wrong temperature and employees missing food safety training paperwork.

El Molcajete on Highway 72 in Madison gets a 73. It was issued a “NOIS” warning or “notice of intent to suspend” it’s license. When the Kitchen Cops visited on September 13th, they noted black residue in the ice bin and ice machine as well as no vacuum breaker on a hose in the kitchen. Neither problem was fixed when they came back five days later, leading to the notice. There were also items stored improperly in a sink, salsa at the wrong temperature, prescription medications stored near a prep table and an unlabeled chemical bottle. Those issues were resolved before the second inspection.

Thai Garden on Wellman Avenue scores a 75. It also had a dirty ice machine, and food temperature problems. It was also written up for having rice and noodles without date marks on them and cracked and melted food contact surfaces.

The Kitchen Cops gave an 80 score to the Papa John’s on Winchester Road. There were multiple food temperature issues, two septic tank lids in disrepair, a broken hot water handle at a sink and multiple cracked plastic food containers.

Big Bowl Thai Cuisine on University Drive gets an 81 this week due to live roaches in the kitchen, cooked rice without a date mark and no soap at a sink.

The New China Cafe in Hazel Green gets an 82 after inspectors found old menus being used to soak up grease under egg rolls and saw employees handling cooked chicken barehanded without washing their hands.

See all Madison County Scores
Madison County Inspection Reports

There were no issues in Limestone, Lauderdale or Morgan Counties this week.

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Reports
Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Reports
Limestone County Inspection Reports
Limestone County Scores

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle

Latest News

Muscle Shoals Trojans Running Back Jaquess Greene (pictured) wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week...
Greene wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week
WAFF 48 Reporting
An elementary school in Colbert County is being recognized for its high-achieving students
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Waterloo School close to finishing cleanup from May storm storage
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business