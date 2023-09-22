HPD officer involved in fatal shooting in Downtown Huntsville cleared to return to duty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that the officer who allegedly shot and killed a 43-year-old man on Sept. 14 is able to return to duty.

The HPD official said that after a preliminary view of the case, the District Attorney’s office has agreed to allow the officer to return to duty.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a day after the shooting that the man who was shot had died.

According to ALEA, when officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrived at the scene on Monroe Street, they encountered 43-year-old Sterling Arnold who officials say was in possession of a handgun.

During the incident, Arnold was shot and later pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will investigate and once it is completed the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Huntsville Police and HEMSI were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monroe Street on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Officials on the scene confirmed that an officer did fire their weapon and one civilian was injured. The civilian was transported to the hospital.

