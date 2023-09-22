Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home moved from stadium site

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening today, Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile.

The home left its site at Hank Aaron Stadium this morning. Crews are taking it to its new home in the Toulminville community, where the baseball great grew up.

The home will be on the same property as the Mobile Police Department’s Third Precinct on St. Stephens Road.

District 1 City Councilman Corey Penn is excited about the move. Penn said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville community.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

WAFF Reporting
Nonprofit in the Shoals seeks to create car raffle for deserving families
Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Elmer Monday
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 75-year-old New Hope man
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Harvest Rd.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall