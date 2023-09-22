Greene wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When a North Alabama Running Back has rushing touchdowns of 6, 37, 1 and 64 yards in a game, along with an 80-yard kick return for another score its easy to see why Jaquess Greene was named WAFF 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

Greene helped lead Muscle Shoals to a 66-28 win over Athens in a Class 6A region game.

“It makes me feel pretty special, because I haven’t ever got that attention for real,” Greene said after winning the award. “So, it makes me feel special. I’ve never gotten to show it before because this is really my first year playing for real, so my time to shine.”

The Trojans ( 4-0 overall, 2-0 in region) have a bye week before playing James Clemens September 29th.

