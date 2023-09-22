Former Huntsville Police Investigator of 34 years dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Howard Turner, a former Huntsville Police Investigator of 34 years and father of current Madison County Sheriff Kevin H. Turner has passed away, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO announced Turner’s death on Facebook following a “hard-fought battle with cancer.”

Turner was a lifelong public safety member in the Huntsville area, even following his retirement from the HPD. He went on to serve with the United States Marshals Service at the Federal Courthouse as an officer of the courts for nine years and then 13 years with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

MCSO released the following statement on Investigator Turner’s passing:

Throughout his career, Investigator Turner exhibited remarkable leadership qualities, driving the growth and development of the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County. His vision, integrity, and tireless efforts inspired those around him, fostering an environment of excellence and professionalism. He exemplified the values of honor, duty, and service, leaving behind a legacy that will continue for many generations. In this moment of profound loss, we remember Investigator Turner not only as a respected member of law enforcement and a dedicated public servant but as a beloved friend and colleague. His memory will forever inspire us to uphold the standards of excellence he set.

HPD released the following statement on Investigator Turner’s passing:

The Huntsville Police Department sends Sheriff Kevin Turner and his family our condolences for the loss of his father, retired HPD Investigator, Howard Turner. Investigator Turner served the citizens of Huntsville for 34 years and was a valued member of our department.

The funeral arrangements are set for September 25 at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Following the funeral, graveside services will take place at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore.

Investigator Turner will receive full honors performed by HPD and the MCSO’s Honor Guard.

