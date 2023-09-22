Former Huntsville Police Investigator of 34 years dies
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Howard Turner, a former Huntsville Police Investigator of 34 years and father of current Madison County Sheriff Kevin H. Turner has passed away, according to the MCSO.
The MCSO announced Turner’s death on Facebook following a “hard-fought battle with cancer.”
Turner was a lifelong public safety member in the Huntsville area, even following his retirement from the HPD. He went on to serve with the United States Marshals Service at the Federal Courthouse as an officer of the courts for nine years and then 13 years with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
MCSO released the following statement on Investigator Turner’s passing:
HPD released the following statement on Investigator Turner’s passing:
The funeral arrangements are set for September 25 at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Following the funeral, graveside services will take place at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore.
Investigator Turner will receive full honors performed by HPD and the MCSO’s Honor Guard.
