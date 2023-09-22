Discovery Middle School student named among finalists in 2023 Thermo Fisher Junior Innovators Challenge

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One Madison County middle schooler has been named a Top 30 finalist among Young Scientists in the U.S. for the 2023 Thermo Fisher Junior Innovators Challenge.

According to a press release from the Society for Science, Discovery Middle School student Nikita Prabhakar is among the top finalists in the nation’s top STEM competition for middle schoolers for the 2023 Thermo Fisher Innovators Challenge.

Prabhakar is the only finalist from the Tennessee Valley. Her research comes from a family friend of hers who suffers from endometriosis and it got Nikita’s wheels in her brain turning. She found out that the condition can cause excessive menstrual bleeding called menorrhagia. Later she found out that doctors rely heavily on charts to figure out the volume of period blood loss, which she says can be subjective and inaccurate.

Nikita Prabhakar standing next to her research (Society for Science)

“I then came up with the idea of integrating sensors with sanitary pads that can automatically measure the actual blood loss,” said Prabhakar.

The week-long competition will be from Oct. 28-Nov. 2 where all finalists will participate in team challenges.

All the finalists will be competing for more than $100,000 in awards, with the top finalist earning an award of $25,000.

