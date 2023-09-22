Deals
Alabama Forestry Commission issues Fire Alert, restricts outdoor burning

Alabama Forestry Commission
Alabama Forestry Commission(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide Fire Alert effective immediately on Friday afternoon.

This means that permits for outdoor burning including fields, grasslands or woodland will be restricted. Anyone who does burn fields, grasslands or woodland “without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.”

This burning restriction is being issued because of the current drought, continued lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition.

The Fire Alert will remain in effect until the State Forester rescinds it.

If you need to report a wildfire call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800)392-5679. For more information visit the agency’s website.

