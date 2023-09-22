Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

6 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Rd.

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Road on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, six people were being evaluated for injuries in the wreck. Webster says two were seriously injured but in stable condition, the other four had non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
HPD officer involved in fatal shooting in Downtown Huntsville cleared to return to duty
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle

Latest News

Meet Governor, Douglas Middle School's emotional support dog.
Douglas Middle welcomes a new four-legged staff member
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Equipment Rodeo: Students learn about agriculture through working heavy machinery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
HPD officer involved in fatal shooting in Downtown Huntsville cleared to return to duty
WAFF 48 Reporting
Local nonprofit looking to give away a car to someone who needs it most