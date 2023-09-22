6 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Road on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, six people were being evaluated for injuries in the wreck. Webster says two were seriously injured but in stable condition, the other four had non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

