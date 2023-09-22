Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Rd.

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four people were being evaluated for injuries in the wreck. Webster says three ambulances are on the scene with another on the way.

A Huntsville Police Department official says two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle

Latest News

Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of...
Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of grandfather
Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of...
Woman sues Huntsville nursing home alleging negligence, wantonness after hospitalization of grandfather
Meet Governor, Douglas Middle School's emotional support dog.
New four-legged friend at Douglas Middle
Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark
Extraordinary Veteran: Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark