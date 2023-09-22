2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 near County Line Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four people were being evaluated for injuries in the wreck. Webster says three ambulances are on the scene with another on the way.

A Huntsville Police Department official says two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

