Special forces group testing new helicopter equipment around Decatur

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A special forces group is testing new helicopter equipment in and around Decatur.

Thursday, Pryor Field Airport Manager Adam Fox confirmed the helicopters community members are seeing are from the 160th Special Forces Regiment based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He said the group is here testing new equipment they will need in the “field.”

Fox said the test helicopters have been at Pryor Airport for the last two weeks. One is a Chinook and one is a Black Hawk.

Community members have been seeing them fly low around Decatur for several days.

Fox said that the helicopters are back out, flying around on Thursday.

