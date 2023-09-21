Seniors on lengthy wait list for Meals On Wheels

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhonda Hilbert says she wanted her parents to be apart of the East Limestone Senior Center’s Meals On Wheels program, but was turned away due to the long waiting list.

“We were also told that, even though there’s a waiting list does not mean that they would get into the Meals on Wheels program because they’re not signing up anymore recipients. So even if a person does not need the services anymore, no new recipients could be signed up,” says Hilbert.

The Meals On Wheels program is a meal delivery service for senior residents who are homebound. Site manager Johnny Smith says the program is funded by the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), and they’ve notified him that funds have run out.

“The COVID money that we were getting gave us money to provide money for more people that we could handle. Now that the COVID money has dried up, our funding is insufficient,” Smith says.

Smith says it is unclear if the start of the fiscal year on October 1st will promise more funding for the program.

“With the new fiscal year starting in Ocotober, I don’t know what the funding is gonna be. Everbody is kind of waiting to hear from somebody else. I don’t like turning people away from the program because I think it’s such a good program and everything,” says Smith.

Smith says Meals on Wheels offers more than just food service to the community.

“You know for some of the people, we may be the only people that they see during the daytime when we deliver meals. If someone is not at home, we can call the sheriff’s department and have them check on them make sure that they’re okay. Because at our ages and stuff like that, you never know,” he says.

Rhonda Hilbert says she wants to use her story to spread awareness of seniors having to do without as a result of this wait list.

“Number one, I think that people need to be aware that there is a problem with our elderly and disabled receiving Meals On Wheels. Number two, we need to make our lawmakers aware too that this is not okay with us,” says Hilbert.

WAFF has reached out to TARCOG for comment. At this time, we have not heard back.

