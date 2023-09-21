Postcards of the past

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A fun way to look back on the history of the Rocket City is through vintage postcards. History buff and Host of Lily Flagg’s Singal Podcast, SueAnne Griffith shared what 4 postcard locations look like today.

Big Spring Park in 1941 (Ellen McDonald)

“A close-up view of the Big Spring, 1941″ - The spring at Big Spring Park was Huntsville’s water source for over 150 years. So, SueAnne says it makes perfect sense that it got its own postcard. She found it interesting that this card was not made locally, but rather by a company out of Chicago. So, Huntsville’s reach was vast even in the early 20th century.

Randolph Street in 1903 (Ellen McDonald)

Randolph Street, 1903 - This street scene depicts what’s now Old Town in 1903. That was the time period when many of the houses still standing today were being constructed.

Jefferson Street in 1910 (Ellen McDonald)

Jefferson Street, 1910 - This card shows a street scene in downtown Huntsville. It includes one of the electric street cars that operated from 1900-1931. This card is actually from a book called Picturesque Huntsville that was marketed as a souvenir in 1910.

The Daily Times Building in 1927 (Ellen McDonald)

“The Daily Times Building, 1927″ - Was the original headquarters of what became the Huntsville Times, and the picture is also from a souvenir booklet of postcards (aptly named “Souvenir Folder of Huntsville, Alabama”). The building wasn’t actually completed until 1928, so this is one where SueAnne thinks that the artist may have taken some liberties.

