One injured in two vehicle wreck at Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. intersection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital following a two vehicle wreck on Wednesday night.

According to Huntsville Police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive a little after 9 p.m.

The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The wreck remains under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.