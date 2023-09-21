Deals
One injured in two vehicle wreck at Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. intersection
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital following a two vehicle wreck on Wednesday night.

According to Huntsville Police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive a little after 9 p.m.

The individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The wreck remains under investigation.

