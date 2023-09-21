Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he's also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged with a spending cut plan to prevent a federal government shutdown by appeasing his hard-right flank, only to see it quickly collapse Thursday in a crushing defeat.

His latest attempt to move ahead with a traditionally popular defense funding bill was shattered by a core group of Republican colleagues who refused to vote for the endangered speaker’s plans.

A test vote to advance the bill failed, 212-216, as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to stop it.

Once again, the House then came to a sudden standstill and declared itself in recess.

A federal shutdown is looming Sept. 30, the end of the current budget year, if Congress cannot pass the bills needed to fund the government.

McCarthy’s strategy of repeatedly giving in to the hard-right conservatives is seemingly only emboldening them as a handful of GOP lawmakers, urged on by Donald Trump, the party’s early front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination, run roughshod over their own House majority.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Madison firefighters extinguished a grease fire at the Captain D's on Madison Boulevard...
Grease fire closes Captain D’s in Madison