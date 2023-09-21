Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Large fire burning near Hwy. 231/431 in Tennessee

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Large fire burning near Fayetteville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - A large fire is visible on the side of Highway 231/431 just over the state line in Tennessee.

Firefighters and other emergency officials are on the scene.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are blocking the northbound lanes of 231/431 near the state line at this time.

WAFF has crews in the area gathering information. This story will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Watch WAFF 48 News This Morning below for live updates.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

A battle of undefeated teams set for battle Friday as the Arab Knights face the Scottsboro...
Knights, Wildcats face off in 48 Blitz Game of The Week
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals loads of Nike merchandise from Nance Rd. Academy store
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals loads of Nike merchandise from Nance Rd. Academy store
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals loads of Nike merchandise from Nance Rd. Academy store
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals loads of Nike merchandise from Nance Rd. Academy store
One injured in two vehicle wreck at Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. intersection
One injured in two vehicle wreck at Sparkman Dr., Jordan Ln. intersection