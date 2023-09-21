Large fire burning near Hwy. 231/431 in Tennessee

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - A large fire is visible on the side of Highway 231/431 just over the state line in Tennessee.

Firefighters and other emergency officials are on the scene.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are blocking the northbound lanes of 231/431 near the state line at this time.

WAFF has crews in the area gathering information. This story will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Watch WAFF 48 News This Morning below for live updates.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.