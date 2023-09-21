Knights prepare for showdown with Scottsboro

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A battle for first place is on the line in the WAFF 48 Blitz Game of the Week.

The Arab Knights (4-0, 2-0 Region Play), travel to face the Scottsboro Wildcats (3-0,1-0 Region Play) at Pat Trammell Stadium.

Head Coach Lee Ozmint has led the Knights to a 19-5 record over the last two seasons including a Region title in 2022.

“About year three we started playing for Region Championships, and we really didn’t know how to act,” Ozmint said. “They didn’t know what to expect, and what happened was after we lost that first one, we just began working again, learn from our mistakes, learn from our losses, and here we are. I anticipate being back in these situations next year, I hope so.”

After winning a Region title and playing in numerous big matchups over the last two seasons, The Knights understand the matchup and the hostile environment on the road.

“I want to be totally up front and honest with our young men,” Ozmint added. “Look, you can’t compare this game to week one, you can’t. It’s not the same, it’s a different environment, and it’s not gonna take them long to understand that this is a different environment when they look up in the bleachers and it’s standing room only. And hear the crowd. I do teach the big game. There’s gonna be big games in their life that they will have to rise to that occasion and do their best to make a difference in whatever situation that is as young men or old men.”

Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. at Pat Trammell Stadium.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.