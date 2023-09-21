Deals
Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission in need of food donations for nearly empty pantry(DRM)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Downtown Rescue Mission needs your help so it can continue to feed those in need.

The non-profit organization tells WAFF 48 News that their pantry is almost empty. Organization official Ashleigh Hayes says they only have a few days worth of food left.

“Our biggest items we need right now are canned soup, fruits and vegetables, boxed rice, boxed mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, any non perishables. Peanut butter is another big need. This pantry when it’s full will last us two weeks, this will last us a couple of days,” she said.

Organization leaders say they can drop off donation barrels to any church or business interested in collecting donations.

So far this year, the Down Town Rescue Mission has given out 175 bags of food to people in need.

