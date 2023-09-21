Deals
Fall into fun this season at Dollywood

Dollywood talks fall family fun for everyone
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall has officially arrived at Dollywood and this year, the fun is in abundance.

Celebrate the wonder of the changing seasons with the return of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana. Experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides like NEW Big Bear Mountain fill the air with adventure. After sundown, award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health illuminates the evening sky with the whimsical warming glow of over 12,000 pumpkins, including the return of enchanting Hoot Owl Hollow.

There is no shortage of Dollywood fun this fall
There is no shortage of Dollywood fun this fall(Dollywood)
See record setting pumpkins
See record setting pumpkins(Dollywood)
Enjoy thousands of pumpkins during the LumiNights
Enjoy thousands of pumpkins during the LumiNights(Dollywood)

If you’re planning a stay at Dollywood this fall, don’t forget that the brand-new Dollywood HeartSong Lodge & Resort is opening soon! Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is designed to bring that intangible feeling to life, honor everything that makes the Smokies special, and invite you to experience the wonders of finding your own “heartsong.”

They are now taking reservations for Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort for its grand opening on November 3, 2023, with sneak preview dates beginning on October 23, 2023.

A brand new resort is opening at Dollywood
A brand new resort is opening at Dollywood(Dollywood)

If all of that did not convince you to head to the Smokies this season, maybe their recent wins from Amusement Today will. The awards include:

  • Best Kid’s Area – Wildwood Grove
  • Best Family Coaster – Big Bear Mountain
  • Best Christmas Event – Smoky Mountain Christmas (15th consecutive win)
  • Best Guest Experience – Dollywood Parks & Resorts
  • Best Park – Dollywood

The awards also recognized Dolly Parton with the Industry Legends Golden Ticket Award.

To see more fun and plan your trip, visit dollywood.com, check out their Instagram, or call (800) 365-5996.

