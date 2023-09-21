Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Extraordinary Veterans: Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark

Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark
Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 News is taking the opportunity to honor Extraordinary Veterans.

Angel Clark is a retired Command Sergeant Major who served for 33 years. Clark, who was nominated by her daughter, joined the service 6 months after she gave birth.

Clark started her career at Redstone Arsenal as an ammunitions specialist. She did three tours in Germany, three tours in Korea and was deployed in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

She loved her career in the military and told WAFF 48 News part of the reason why.

“The joy in serving is a bigger part than you. The thought that we get paid to go fight and win our nation’s wars . it’s just heartwarming. when I was serving here as a first sergeant and I was over AIT students these were students that signed up during the middle of war, so that was one of the best assignments I had,” she said.

Read more about Clark’s accomplish and accolades below.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

WAFF 48 Reporting
An elementary school in Colbert County is being recognized for its high-achieving students
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission in need of food donations for nearly empty pantry
Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission in need of food donations for nearly empty pantry
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer remains hospitalized after Wednesday chase, crash