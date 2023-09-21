Extraordinary Veterans: Ret. Command Sergeant Major Angel Clark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 News is taking the opportunity to honor Extraordinary Veterans.

Angel Clark is a retired Command Sergeant Major who served for 33 years. Clark, who was nominated by her daughter, joined the service 6 months after she gave birth.

Clark started her career at Redstone Arsenal as an ammunitions specialist. She did three tours in Germany, three tours in Korea and was deployed in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

She loved her career in the military and told WAFF 48 News part of the reason why.

“The joy in serving is a bigger part than you. The thought that we get paid to go fight and win our nation’s wars . it’s just heartwarming. when I was serving here as a first sergeant and I was over AIT students these were students that signed up during the middle of war, so that was one of the best assignments I had,” she said.

Read more about Clark’s accomplish and accolades below.

