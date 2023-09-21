East Lawrence wins Play of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 48 Blitz Play of The Week belongs to the Eagles of East Limestone.

The Eagles Cayne McClure hauled in a Touchdown pass against Deshler in Week Three of the High School Football season.

East Lawrence amassed 60 percent of the 48 Blitz Play of The Week vote.

Congrats Eagles!

