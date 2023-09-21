Deals
East Lawrence wins Play of The Week

Eagles Cayne McClure hauls in Touchdown
East Lawrence wins 48 Blitz Play of The Week, garnering 60 percent of the voting. Cayne McClure hauled in a Touchdown reception against Deshler High School.
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 48 Blitz Play of The Week belongs to the Eagles of East Limestone.

The Eagles Cayne McClure hauled in a Touchdown pass against Deshler in Week Three of the High School Football season.

East Lawrence amassed 60 percent of the 48 Blitz Play of The Week vote.

Congrats Eagles!

