Early showers with clearing skies into the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have more clouds and very light sprinkles pushing in from the west for the early morning hours.

Morning temperatures are very mild in the low to middle 60s with a touch more of a muggy feel. Despite the early cloud cover, skies will begin to clear by late morning into the afternoon with temps warming quickly into the middle to upper 80s with an east-southeast breeze. Skies will stay clear overnight with some areas of patchy fog developing near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys thanks to the calm conditions expected.

Friday will be a great end to a very nice work and school week with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. The weekend forecast looks very pleasant but hotter with partly cloudy skies expected for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated rain showers and storms may develop into late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next week will bring in a backdoor cold front that will drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s for the early part of the week. Scattered rain showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

