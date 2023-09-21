Decatur man arrested on drug charges after months-long investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A months-long investigation by the Decatur Police Department ended in the arrest of one man on several drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Harold Young III, age 22 of Decatur, was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of marijuana - first degree

Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

A release from DPD said Young trafficked large quantities of fentanyl throughout the investigation and warrants were subsequently obtained for his arrest.

On September 20, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Stuart Avenue SW. Investigators found approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, firearms, and cash.

Young is being held on an over $280K bond.

