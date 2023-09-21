Deals
Decatur man arrested on drug charges after months-long investigation

Harold Young III
Harold Young III(Decatur Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A months-long investigation by the Decatur Police Department ended in the arrest of one man on several drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Harold Young III, age 22 of Decatur, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Possession of marijuana - first degree
  • Unlawful possession of controlled substance
  • Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

A release from DPD said Young trafficked large quantities of fentanyl throughout the investigation and warrants were subsequently obtained for his arrest.

On September 20, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Stuart Avenue SW. Investigators found approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, firearms, and cash.

Young is being held on an over $280K bond.

