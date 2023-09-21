Deals
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals loads of Nike merchandise from Nance Rd. Academy store

WAFF 48's Haley Baker provides us with this week's Crime of the Week.
By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police need your help finding a woman who walked out of an Academy Sports store with some Nike swag.

Officials say a woman walked into Academy Sports and Outdoors off Highway 72 and Nance Road in May and walked out with hundreds of dollars worth of Nike clothes.

The woman was seen wearing long black shorts and a yellow “drip” shirt. She reportedly left the store, with the basket full of Nike merch but not before being confronted by store security. They went back and forth for nearly 30 seconds before she was able to slip by.

The getaway driver was waiting in the parking lot for her in a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have seen her or anyone else on this list, please contact Huntsville Police.

Thaddie Rice is wanted for meth possession.

Jerome Norvel is wanted for trafficking opium into the area.

Jacob Gilliam is charged with statutory rape. He’s accused of engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

