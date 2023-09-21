Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cooler Evening Ahead | Fall Officially Arrives This Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite the early cloud cover, skies have cleared through this afternoon paving the way for plenty of sunshine! As a result, temperatures have warmed up quickly into the low to mid 80s with an east-southeast breeze. Skies will stay clear overnight with some areas of patchy fog developing near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys thanks to the calm conditions expected. Overnight lows will remain mild and comfortable in the low and mid 60s.

Friday will be a great end to a very nice work and school week with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. The weekend forecast looks very pleasant, but hotter with partly cloudy skies expected for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated rain showers and storms may develop into late Sunday afternoon and evening, but most locations will likely remain dry.

Next week will bring in a backdoor cold front that will drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s for the early part of the week. Scattered rain showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It’s not looking like a wash-out by any means, but it could be some much needed rainfall in some areas.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

For the afternoon, morning clouds will gradual clear. Becoming mostly sunny with temps in the...
Becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temps reach the low to mid 80s.
WAFF Out the Door
Early clouds and showers give way to sunshine later today
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Early clouds and showers give way to sunshine later today
WAFF Out the Door
Early showers with clearing skies into the afternoon