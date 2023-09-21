Becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temps reach the low to mid 80s.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, morning clouds will gradual clear. Becoming mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 80s. Besides some patchy fog overnight, mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Friday, sunny and nice. High temps reach the low to mid 80s. A great evening for Friday Night Football. Evening temps in the 70s, overnight low temps in the 60s with mostly clear conditions.

Weekend, sunny for Saturday. Low to mid 80s. Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers late-day/evening. Temps in the 80s. Cooler for early next week with a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday.

