Alabama A&M talks homecoming and new partnerships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Earlier this month, On the Hill Live launched and since then, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have been bringing us more action, deeper coverage, and exclusive interviews.

On September 30, the Alabama A&M University bulldogs take on Tuskegee University in the AAMU homecoming game. While we can not wait to see the bulldogs on the field, they have some other equally exciting things on the schedule.

The Bulldogs take the field on September 30 for their homecoming game (Sidney Jackson)

Tonight, the bulldogs will go head-to-head with the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. and they could not be more excited for this game. If you can’t make it out to the field to see the game, be sure to tune in to ESPN so you don’t miss a single moment.

More than ever before, high school students are being given opportunities to come onto AAMU’s campus athletically and academically. It all started with AAMu’s dual enrollment program. Through AAMU’s partnership with Huntsville City Schools, high schoolers from right here in Huntsville are able to get a jump start on their college education.

AAMU added athletic events to the dual enrollment program to help make participating students feel more connected with the university and the rich history that surrounds it. All students within HCS are able to attend games for free, aside from the homecoming game on September 30.

AAMU takes on Tuskegee for homecoming (WAFF 48)

There won’t be an On the Hill Live show this weekend with the absence of a home game, but you can catch the next one on September 30 at 8:30 a.m. here.

During On the Hill, “...you’re learning about the history of Alabama A&M football, who our coaches are, and who some of our student-athletes are as well,” said AAMU’s Director of Athletics, Dr. Paul A. Bryant. “It’s a one-of-a-kind show.”



The Bulldogs are not just taking the field for homecoming, they’ll also be taking the green. The AAMU National Alumni Association Golf Tournament will be at the Huntsville Country Club. Registration will open at 7 a.m. on September 28.

After tuning into On the Live, make sure you head down to the Louis Crews Stadium for all the homecoming festivities and of course, tailgating. For those interested in an in-game tailgating experience, be sure to check out the ‘Kennel Community.”

To get more information on sponsorship opportunities, you can connect with AAMU here or contact kristol.williams@aamu.edu.

Be sure to tune in on October 27 when the TVL team hosts a live show during the Magic City Classic when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University go head-to-head.

