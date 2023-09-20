The Spine and Neuro Center at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanks to the expertise and tireless work of the Spine & Neuro team at Huntsville Hospitals, patients from all around the state are getting back to doing what they love.

Get the care you need at Huntsville Hospital (Spine & Neuro)

Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO, says that brain surgery is just a small part of what the Spine & Neuro Center does. The job is both mentally and physically demanding. From standing on their feet for 16 hours within a day to consoling families during hard times, they truly have to do it all.

“There’s constant challenges...but that’s what I enjoy,” said Dr. Hargett. “I enjoy a changing environment, a constantly evolving environment...”

Huntsville Hospital is the state’s largest emergency and trauma program. It also serves as the region’s only state-designated level 1 trauma center. It serves members of North Alabama and beyond in their most dire times.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.