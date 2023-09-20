Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

The Spine and Neuro Center at Huntsville Hospital

Dr. Hargett gives a behind the scenes look at the Spine & Neuro Center
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanks to the expertise and tireless work of the Spine & Neuro team at Huntsville Hospitals, patients from all around the state are getting back to doing what they love.

Get the care you need at Huntsville Hospital
Get the care you need at Huntsville Hospital(Spine & Neuro)

Dr. Christopher Hargett, DO, says that brain surgery is just a small part of what the Spine & Neuro Center does. The job is both mentally and physically demanding. From standing on their feet for 16 hours within a day to consoling families during hard times, they truly have to do it all.

“There’s constant challenges...but that’s what I enjoy,” said Dr. Hargett. “I enjoy a changing environment, a constantly evolving environment...”

Huntsville Hospital is the state’s largest emergency and trauma program. It also serves as the region’s only state-designated level 1 trauma center. It serves members of North Alabama and beyond in their most dire times.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton