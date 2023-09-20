Smart financial ways to use a Home Equity Line of Credit to make ends meet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With credit card debt at record highs, consumers may be tempted to use Home Equity Lines of Credit or HELOCs to make ends meet. Financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group explains the HELOC and when it should be used.

First things first, a HELOC is a variable-rate loan. “These are loans where the interest rate can flex up and flex down. And over the last 12 months, we’ve seen these interest rates ticking up,” Clay said. Now, we’re sitting at 8.5%, according to the wealth management expert. “And these interest rates will actually increase with the Federal Funds Rate.”

The Certified Financial Planner explains why people would want to tap into a HELOC. “I think what we’ve seen over the last year is that consumers are coming under greater and greater stress, either through inflation or their wage increases aren’t keeping up with inflation,” Clay said. “And if you purchased a home over the last three or four years, what people are realizing is that a lot of their wealth is wrapped up in the equity of their home. It makes sense that if times are tough, they may look to this house to try to extract some equity and make ends meet.”

The financial expert notices the trend of credit card usage exponentially increasing, with an uptick in Home Equity Line of Credit usage. “That’s probably because people are getting close to tapping out their credit cards,” which is why Clay says it’s important not to spend frivolously. “The first rule of thumb is do not tap into them for just average everyday consumption.”

Instead, Clay recommends using a HELOC for emergency liquidity, whether it be a death in the family or a health scare that comes out of nowhere.

As for how they work, typically they’ll only allow you to tap into 80% of the equity that you have in the home. Clay gives an example of a $500,000 home and a $100,000 mortgage. That means you have $400,000 of equity. Clay says from there, “They’ll only allow you to tap up to 80% of that equity, of that $400,000,” which comes out to $320,000.

Clay says other reasons to tap into a HELOC, are if you need to pay off other high-interest debt or for short-term financing.

