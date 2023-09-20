Partly cloudy with seasonably warm temps in the middle 80s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We already have clouds streaming in from the west to start off the day leaving us partly to mostly cloudy.

This increase in cloud cover has kept us a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s to start off the day. Early clouds will stay with us through lunchtime with slightly warmer high temperatures in the middle 80s for the afternoon. You will notice a slight uptick in the humidity today thanks to a southeasterly breeze.

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows staying mild in the low to middle 60s, no fog will be expected with the light breeze overnight. Thursday and Friday will continue our fantastic stretch of September weather with mainly sunny skies in the forecast and seasonably warm high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

The weekend forecast is trending dry and warm with temps staying in the middle 80s. More clouds will begin to push in by Sunday with a few isolated showers and storms developing late Sunday evening. It looks like a “wedge” backdoor cold front will play a role in the forecast for early next week with temperatures looking cooler and bringing increasing chances for showers and storms.

