Partly Cloudy Skies Into The Evening Hours

Early clouds will stay with us through lunchtime with slightly warmer high temperatures in the middle 80s for the afternoon. You will notice a slight uptick in the humidity today thanks to a southeasterly breeze, but it still should feel quite comfortable. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy overnight with lows staying mild in the low to middle 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue our fantastic stretch of September weather with mainly sunny skies in the forecast and seasonably warm high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

The weekend forecast is trending dry and warm with temperatures staying in the middle 80s. More clouds will begin to push in by Sunday with a few isolated showers and storms developing late Sunday evening. It looks like a “wedge” backdoor cold front will play a role in the forecast for early next week with temperatures looking cooler and bringing increasing chances for showers and storms.

