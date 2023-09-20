Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

One person dead in early morning crash on Hwy. 53 in Harvest

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead in Harvest after an early morning crash on Highway 53.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one person was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash near Harvest Rd around 2:30 a.m.

Part of Highway 53 remained closed for hours while the scene was cleaned up. The blockage was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

A witness to the crash said he saw it all happen in his rearview mirror.

“I was driving between 1:30 and 2 a.m. at the intersection behind me and I looked in the rearview mirror and just saw a bunch of cars start colliding and a lot of stuff just blew up,” Nicholas Strickland said. “I was wondering how it could have happened and I just knew that a bunch of people just collided so fast.”

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

Huntsville named ‘Best for Affordability’ for retirees by Southern Living
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Why flights may be more expensive in Huntsville than at other nearby airports
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Huntsville firefighters respond to scene of fire on Plummer Rd.
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
State troopers clear Harvest crash blocking Highway 53 for hours