One person dead in early morning crash on Hwy. 53 in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead in Harvest after an early morning crash on Highway 53.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one person was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash near Harvest Rd around 2:30 a.m.

Part of Highway 53 remained closed for hours while the scene was cleaned up. The blockage was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

A witness to the crash said he saw it all happen in his rearview mirror.

“I was driving between 1:30 and 2 a.m. at the intersection behind me and I looked in the rearview mirror and just saw a bunch of cars start colliding and a lot of stuff just blew up,” Nicholas Strickland said. “I was wondering how it could have happened and I just knew that a bunch of people just collided so fast.”

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.