New Albertville City Schools superintendent reflects on first days on the job

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools are now under brand new leadership as superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves began his first day on the job.

Reeves replaces former superintendent Dr. Boyd English who served in the position for six years before retiring.

Dr. Reeves’ education background spans 27 years, beginning in Sand Mountain. He first began his career within Guntersville City Schools as a teacher and assistant principal.

After 17 years with Guntersville, Reeves served as superintendent of Jackson County Schools in 2015, and then Satsuma City Schools in 2018.

Between 2021 and present day, Reeves served as the Assistant Executive Director for the Alabama Association of School Boards in Montgomery. After an extensive interview process with Albertville’s school board, Reeves was selected as the new superintendent.

He officially began his new position on Monday morning, and he spent the day just as any other student would.

Reeves says he began the day riding along an elementary bus route, connecting with students and getting a feel for the transportation in the district. After attending the morning carline at the elementary school, and connecting with teachers, Reeves travelled to Albertville Middle School for lunch and even more connecting with teachers.

When it was all said and done, Reeves says he ended his day by attending the junior varsity volleyball game in the evening. He says he missed being apart of the student life and getting to know teachers on a personal level.

”We’ve got... goodness, 400+ employees and I want to get to know everyone of them because what they do matters. It’s very important whether you’re the bus driver the custodian, the teacher, the principal or whatever the case may be,” Reeves said. “Why does that matter? Because it impacts kids. That’s why we’re in the kids business, and that’s why I’m excited to be back.”

Reeves says he grew up in Dekalb County before spending many years working on Sand Mountain. Filled with emotion, Reeves doted on being back home where he and his wife feel most comfortable. Though, he says, it can come with some high stakes.

“A little more pressure... yeah, because now I’m in a community where I’m well known, just down the road in Guntersville or Dekalb County where I grew up,” he said. “Being a superintendent-that’s a stressful job just by itself, but nonetheless, I feel that pressure because I want to be successful. Not because it’s me, but because I’m over kids.”

Dr. Reeves is still getting settled into the position, but he says his main focus as superintendent will be continuing to improve the career technical programs within the Albertville school district.

