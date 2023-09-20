Madison Police searching for man last seen on Sept. 12 near Brockton Drive

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Madison are looking for information on the location of a 31-year-old man last seen on Sept. 12.

Marcus Sirran Kidd was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt around 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday. At that time, he was in the area of Brockton Dr. in Madison. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in its release that Kidd may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with information on Marcus Sirran Kidd is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190.

